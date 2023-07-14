Browns Nation

Former Browns Player Makes Alarming Comment About Myles Garrett

By

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed to put more talent around Myles Garrett in the offseason, and they did just that.

Not only did they hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, but they also doubled down on that by adding the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith, and other pieces to revamp that defense.

The Browns now have an elite front seven on paper, and we already know what Garrett is capable of.

However, former teammate Malik Jackson believes it’s about time Garrett takes a leap forward, not as a football player, but as an actual leader demanding respect, leading by example, and trying to bring the best out of his teammates.

Those comments may have rubbed some people the wrong way, but Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN Cleveland kind of agree with him.

They talked about how the knock on Garrett has always been the fact that he’s failed to take over and dominate games, even though one could make a case for him being the best player on the team, even ahead of Deshaun Watson.

Truth be told, Garrett has every single physical tool to be the most dominant pass rusher in the league and a strong candidate to run away with the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

He’s been in the league long enough to be considered a veteran and handle himself as such.

Hopefully, Schwartz and his new teammates will allow him to take that leap and finally become the leader some fans — and Malik Jackson — think he can be.

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

