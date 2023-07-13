Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Ranking Among Top Running Backs

Most, if not all, Cleveland Browns fans feel running back Nick Chubb is the best in the league.

They have a very strong argument, as he ran for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while earning his fourth straight selection to the Pro Bowl.

However, Maurice Jones-Drew doesn’t agree with the opinion of Browns fans.

He ranked the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey as the best running back in the game, with Chubb at third behind Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

Many fans disagreed with the list and felt Chubb got snubbed.

Rounding out the list was Los Angeles Chargers tailback Austin Ekeler, who had 915 rushing yards and 722 receiving yards in 2022 but has never made a Pro Bowl, at No. 4.

At No. 5 was Josh Jacobs, who had a league-high 1,653 rushing yards in 2022 for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Perhaps the argument for McCaffrey being No.1 was the fact that he is a premier dual-threat running back who became the third player ever to notch 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season in 2019.

But when it comes to merely running the football, Chubb is probably the best.

He has never averaged fewer than 5.0 yards per carry in five NFL seasons, and he is quite simply a workhorse.

This season, the Browns look to have an excellent chance of making the playoffs, and if they do, it would give Chubb the second postseason appearance of his career.

Perhaps that is what he needs to get the respect he deserves across the league.