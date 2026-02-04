Former Browns Player Makes Big Career Change

Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins spent seven years in the NFL, six of which with the Cleveland Browns, playing wide receiver. But when his football career came to an end in 2022, he had a choice to make.

He was just 28 years old and had plenty of life left, but he wasn’t sure what to do with himself. After spending time thinking about his next steps, he made a decision. Since then, Higgins has been working hard at a difficult, important, admirable new profession. Writing on social media, MoreForYouCleveland gave a special shoutout to Higgins, who is now devoting his life to saving others as a firefighter.

Higgins recently received fire certification and passed a vital EMT test.

“Just wanna shoutout one of my favorite #Browns ever @CALLME_WOOD, just saw he officially passed his EMT National, also got his fire certification and is working on attaining his paramedics license. Super dope to see life after football be so impactful,” the post read.

Just wanna shoutout one of my favorite #Browns ever @CALLME_WOOD, just saw he officially passed his EMT National, also got his fire certification and is working on attaining his paramedics license. Super dope to see life after football be so impactful. Much love Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/gbarIUzKu0 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) February 3, 2026

Higgins was drafted by the Browns in 2016 in the fifth round out of Colorado State. He earned his nickname because of his personality, fun, loud style, and confidence. Many fans remember his patented “red carpet” celebration in the end zone.

He was with the Browns until 2022, then signed with the Carolina Panthers, but played only three games before retiring. He racked up 137 receptions, 1,890 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

When he left the league, Higgins said he looked inward and decided he wanted to help others. Being a strong, able-bodied athlete put him in the perfect position for a job like firefighting. He got to work right away and started taking the steps on his new career path.

Higgins has been posting about his journey on social media, and he seems very happy in his new job. He has said that he feels the same rush saving others that he did being on the football field.

Some football players turn to broadcasting or other forms of sports analysis after their time on the field has ended, but Higgins is moving away from sports for a selfless, life-saving cause.

NEXT:

Former Browns Executive Lands New NFL Role