Former Browns Player Makes His Thoughts Clear About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders decided to stay in college for another year before declaring for the NFL Draft.

As expected, that helped boost his draft stock to the point where he could be either the first or second player off the board this year.

As such, the Cleveland Browns could be in play to get him with the No. 2 selection.

With that in mind, former NFL player Andrew Hawkins shared his thoughts on the Colorado product and whether he would be a good fit in Cleveland.

Talking on ESPN, Hawkins made a case for Sanders being just right for the situation.

“All those things point to a quarterback that feels like he's 'primed'—no pun intended—for the moment.”@Hawk discusses why he likes the idea of Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland 👀 pic.twitter.com/TGqP2ZJeST — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 29, 2025

He believes that, aside from talent and athleticism, the fact that he’s been in the spotlight his whole life makes him unfazed by this kind of pressure.

Furthermore, he’s accustomed to building programs almost from scratch, having played for Jackson State before joining a Colorado team that won only one game.

Sanders, says Hawkins, is the kind of player who believes that he could be the catalyst to turn a franchise around, and that’s exactly what you want from your first-round draft pick, especially at the quarterback position.

There were reports that Deion Sanders might not want his son to play for the Browns.

Then again, Andrew Berry’s recent comments indicate that there would be no issue with it.

The Browns will have plenty of options, and as shocking as it might be, they might not take a quarterback in the first round at all.

