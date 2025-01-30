Former NFL QB Reveals Which Player Browns Should Pick At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of needs to address in the offseason.

That’s why, as much as most fans would want them to take a quarterback, Shaun King isn’t so sure right now.

While speaking with Adam The Bull, the former NFL player argued in favor of selecting Travis Hunter instead.

He believes he’s the kind of talent you just can’t pass on (via BetRivers Network).

"If Travis Hunter is there, you take Travis Hunter"@realshaunking tells @adamthebull who the Browns should take with the #2 overall pick 🏈 pic.twitter.com/smhCwIT2Ts — BetRivers Network (@BRNPodcasts) January 29, 2025

Per King, the Browns should use Hunter as a full-time wide receiver and only play him at defensive back in special situations.

He thinks he should be out there for key matchups, in the last two minutes of games, or to end halves, as he believes he’s better at wide receiver.

To be honest, Hunter is a rare talent, and any team would be extremely lucky to have him.

Even though Jerry Jeudy looked solid in the second half of last season, the Browns need to add more weapons to the wide receivers corps.

Granted, the team will continue to need a quarterback, but they could address that later in the NFL Draft.

Jalen Milroe will most likely climb up in the first round, so the Browns would have to find a way to trade up as well.

But even if that’s not the case, the 2026 NFL Draft class features more and potentially better quarterbacks, and the Browns will likely roll with a veteran to start the season anyway.

