Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Former Browns Player Names Top QB Prospect In 2025 Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, and they happen to be in a position to draft one.

They could get either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo asked former Browns quarterback Brady Quinn to choose one of them for the team.

Notably, Brady gave Sanders the slight nod because of his experience playing in a pro-style environment in Colorado (via ESPN Cleveland).

Quinn also stated that Ward was incredibly talented, but he tends to believe that Sanders’ experience being coached by his father, Deion, will give him an edge as the most pro-ready prospect in this class.

Unfortunately, while both players are very talented, some believe they wouldn’t be top prospects in a richer quarterback class such as last year’s.

Also, there have been reports about Deion being ready to interfere if he doesn’t like his son’s potential destination, meaning that he might not want him to play for a team like the Browns.

Even so, Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns would likely add a rookie and a veteran quarterback to their quarterback room.

With not many options, they will likely target either Ward or Sanders.

Hopefully, they won’t rush them into the fire and will allow them to grow and develop their games if they’re not ready for the pros.

This team has been in the hunt for a franchise-caliber quarterback for decades, and hopefully, that pursuit will finally come to an end.

Ernesto Cova
