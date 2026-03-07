Former Player Names 2 WRs Browns Should Trade For

It’s no secret that upgrading the wide receiver room is one of the biggest needs for the Cleveland Browns this offseason, along with fixing the offensive line. Jerry Jeudy took a major step back as the No.1 receiver last season and made it a more pressing need for the front office to go get some help.

A lot of intriguing names have already been floated in rumors via trade or free agency. After creating $36 million in cap room by restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract, the Browns now have a little more wiggle room to be aggressive, which is why two big names were recently connected to the team as potential targets.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Phil Taylor cooked up a few trade ideas and suggested that Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr. should be targets for general manager Andrew Berry. The crazy part is not only does he want to see the Browns trade for one of them — he wants to trade for both.

“If we got that, all we gotta get in the draft, first three or four picks is O-Line,” said Taylor.

Chris Olave AND Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Browns?? @PhilTaylor98 is cooking up the trade ideas.🔥 #DawgPound presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/bygEoJ2Swg pic.twitter.com/F0mV3yCfpk — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) March 6, 2026

Every Browns fan wants to bring in some help at receiver, but this is unrealistic. The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints have little incentive to trade Harrison or Olave, so the likelihood of the Browns even getting one of them is highly unlikely.

Josh Cribbs retorted that the Browns need to use picks on the offensive line first and foremost, and Taylor added that it’s easier to do that if the Browns take care of the wide receiver position first via trades. The problem is, if you trade for Harrison and Olave, you’re likely paying at least two first-round picks to get it done, so the Browns wouldn’t have the picks they need for the line.

The Browns are already meeting with some interesting wide receiver prospects, but it’s still early. There are a lot of conversations to be had, but hopefully the Browns do have a trade up their sleeve for a receiver ahead of the draft, even if it’s not for Olave or Harrison.

NEXT:

Cardinals Release Former Browns Defender