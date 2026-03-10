Browns Bring Back Familiar Face On Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed one of their offensive linemen from last year, but it might not be the one everyone thought or was hoping for. Teven Jenkins will return to play another season for the Browns, which will be his second for Cleveland and fifth in the NFL overall.

Jenkins signed with the Browns as a free agent last offseason, coming over from the Chicago Bears. His contract was set to void, which enabled him to hit the open market, but he’ll be back after playing all 17 games for Cleveland with four starts in 2025.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot relayed the news on social media.

“Browns announce they’ve re-signed guard Teven Jenkins,” Cabot wrote on X.

#Browns announce they've re-signed guard Teven Jenkins. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 10, 2026

Cleveland’s offensive line is starting to take shape. Tytus Howard was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans and is likely to be the new right tackle. The Browns then agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson, who will receive a three-year deal worth $49.5 million.

Now, with Jenkins back on board, it seems even more unlikely that guard Joel Bitonio will return to the Browns. The 12-year veteran is considering retirement, but he also remains free to sign with another team and continue his career.

In addition to Bitonio, the Browns are set to lose three other Week 1 starters from last season as free agents. That includes guard Wyatt Teller, center Ethan Pocic and tackle Jack Conklin. Dawand Jones is the only one of that group remaining, and he could be back at left tackle as he is on track to recover from his latest season-ending injury.

The Browns did lose out on free agent center Tyler Linderbaum, who worked with new head coach Todd Monken with the Baltimore Ravens and made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons while he was that team’s offensive coordinator. So, that position still needs to be addressed.

Keeping Jenkins as a depth piece will ease the makeover of the offensive line somewhat, but there is still more work to be done.

