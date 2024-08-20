Former Browns QB Announces Retirement

Giving up the game of football can be a hard decision for some players, especially those who have played at a high level for an extended period.

That’s why deciding to retire can be hard for some athletes as they have only known one way of life for most of their adolescent and adult years.

It’s one of the reasons that former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy held onto playing one more year heading into the 2024 regular season despite not being signed by an NFL team.

Now, McCoy is finally ready to make the move into another role that doesn’t require throwing a football.

On Twitter Monday morning, McCoy announced that he was “Excited for the next chapter” as he decided to officially retire from the NFL.

Thank you football. Excited for the next chapter. https://t.co/w93xRUKbCy — Colt McCoy (@ColtMcCoy) August 19, 2024

McCoy began his NFL career as a third-round selection by the Browns in the 2010 NFL Draft, a year after the quarterback led the Texas Longhorns to the BCS National Championship Game in his final season in Austin.

Since joining the NFL, McCoy is 11-25 as a starting quarterback in the league, having made starts for four of the five franchises he played for over his 12-year professional career.

McCoy will not be without football in his life, however.

In a later Twitter post, McCoy announced that he would continue covering the game he loves by joining NBC Sports to cover the Big Ten Conference’s football this fall.

McCoy knows a thing or two about being a successful college quarterback after leading the Longhorns to a 45-8 record over four seasons while he also was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist at Texas.

