Insider Believes 1 Player Would Be ‘Best Option’ To Replace Jed Wills

After the Browns lost three offensive tackles in their preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland has very few options to turn to if fifth-year player Jedrick Wills is unavailable for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.

Browns insider Tony Grossi has one suggestion as to how the team can patch up the line in the short term.

On “The Next Level” show late Monday, Grossi pointed to All-Pro offensive lineman Joel Bitonio as the team’s best available option to replace Wills now that several offensive linemen are banged up after the team’s second preseason contest.

“But if (the Browns) don’t know if Wills is going to be ready, Bitonio is the best option, and he should play the Seattle game to prepare for the Dallas game,” Grossi said.

Will Jed Wills be ready for week 1? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/ZFMfMwULz2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 19, 2024

Bitonio – a 32-year-old veteran guard – played left tackle on multiple occasions, including a brief stint last season after Wills was injured.

Grossi said that only the Browns know if Wills would be available for the Cowboys’ contest, a game that is less than three weeks away.

Wills has not practiced during the offseason or preseason, and he will not suit up again this week for the final practices of the Browns’ training camp before heading out west to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The insider suggested that the team’s decision to not practice Wills could be to ensure he is healthy for the regular season.

Cleveland will play their preseason finale against the Seahawks on Saturday at 10 p.m. EST.

