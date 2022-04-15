Former Browns QB DeShone Kizer Takes Shot At Browns

It is never good when former Cleveland Browns players take pot shots on Twitter at their former team.

In recent years as we continue to move beyond (and try to forget) the dismal 1-31 era, it does happen less frequently, but it is still a thing that is likely to happen until the Browns win a Super Bowl.

Today’s edition of Browns bashing is courtesy of DeShone Kizer.

He tweets that a potential Browns Super Bowl Championship run engineered by Deshaun Watson at quarterback would be considered almost as impressive as Tom Brady‘s amazing career and multiple rings.

Obviously, there are arguments for and against which feats are most impressive in that comparison.

The Tweet In Question

Kizer writes:

“Unfortunately TB12’s rings ruin all football GOAT discussions, but if there was ever anyone who could create a compelling argument against him it’s DW after he wins a Super Bowl w/ the Browns…”

Unfortunately TB12’s rings ruin all football GOAT discussions, but if there was ever anyone who could create a compelling argument against him it’s DW after he wins a Super Bowl w/ the Browns. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Dont @ me — DK (@deshonekizer) April 13, 2022

The Beginning Of Watson’s Great Expectations

Kizer clearly has great expectations for Watson and the Browns in 2022.

It appears that Watson could be suspension-free assuming that his civil cases are not resolved before August as both sides’ attorneys have agreed not to take any cases to trial between August and March.

Attorneys on both sides of the 22 lawsuits filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed not to take any of the cases to trial during the NFL season, according to court filings. https://t.co/saj1q9SoA4 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 9, 2022

That means Watson has 17 games to live up to these lofty expectations that are the reason he is the Browns QB1.

The Watson era officially starts on Tuesday with the beginning of the Browns’ offseason workouts.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he expects Deshaun Watson to participate in the offseason program beginning April 19th — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 28, 2022

He will be shaking off the rustiness of not playing in a competitive football game since January 2021.

Conclusion

Kizer is not alone with his big expectations for the 2022 Browns.

However, cautious optimism should be the modus apparatus right now in the offseason; there are a lot of pieces yet to fall in place.

We can revisit this discussion next February if all goes well.