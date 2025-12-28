Former Browns QB Has Message For Shedeur Sanders Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention for weeks. They can, however, still play for something meaningful on Sunday.

With the Baltimore Ravens upsetting the Green Bay Packers on the road, Kevin Stefanski’s team can now keep their season alive. With that in mind, Ravens backup QB Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley claimed that he would get Shedeur Sanders on the phone.

As reported by Jordan Schultz, Huntley stated that he will urge Sanders to ball out to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Huntley had several stints with the Browns, and he was teammates with Sanders earlier in the season.

#Ravens QB Snoop Huntley said he was going to call #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders last night to make sure he can go out there and beat the Steelers to keep Baltimore’s season alive. Huntley and Sanders were teammates in Cleveland during camp. pic.twitter.com/XCfKZbPhal — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 28, 2025

Notably, the Ravens just got a glimpse of how crucial it is to have a solid backup quarterback. Huntley led an efficient, run-heavy offense to pull off their biggest win of the season without Lamar Jackson on the field.

Sanders and the Browns are 3.5-point home underdogs at the time of writing. Then again, anything can happen in divisional games.

The Steelers’ once-great defense has been far from elite this season, and T.J. Watt will continue to be out as he deals with a lung injury. As for the offense, they won’t have DK Metcalf because of his altercation with a fan. It won’t be easy or pretty, but Sanders might do just enough to help his former teammate out on Sunday.

