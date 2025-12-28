Browns Nation

Sunday, December 28, 2025
Steelers Have A Lot At Stake Against Browns Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have any more margin for error to win their division. With the Baltimore Ravens taking down the Green Bay Packers on the road on Saturday night, Sunday’s clash with the Cleveland Browns is now officially a must-win.

Mike Tomlin’s team could’ve clinched the AFC North with a Ravens loss to the Packers.

But with the upset, they now have to bring their A-Game to Cleveland and secure a win, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Of course, that’s not to say that the Steelers won’t have another chance to take care of business next Sunday, but they can’t afford to leave anything to chance at this point in the season. They’re currently 3.5-point favorites.

The visiting Steelers will be without several key players on Sunday. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf is dealing with a two-game suspension, and star pass rusher T.J. Watt is still dealing with a lung injury. Even so, oddsmakers still seem to like their chances of taking care of business in Cleveland.

Truth be told, it’s not like the Browns have done much to make people feel like they can be a legitimate contender against a playoff-caliber team. That being said, divisional games are always a toss-up, and as bad as the Browns’ offense has been this season, the Steelers’ once-great defense has been quite beatable.

Kevin Stefanski’s team isn’t going to make the playoffs. At least, however, they can play spoiler against one of their most hated rivals.

