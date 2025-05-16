Former Browns QB Hints At Coming Out Of Retirement

The Cleveland Browns went into the offseason with a ton of questions at quarterback, especially after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles for a second time, likely ending his playing tenure with the team.

Just a few months later, the Browns have four viable QB options after trading for Kenny Pickett, signing Joe Flacco, and drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

With Flacco still competing for an NFL starting job at 40 years old, it appears he might be inspiring another former Browns quarterback to come out of retirement, as Robert Griffin III recently hinted at a potential comeback on TikTok.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Robert Griffin III hinted at coming out of retirement in his latest TikTok video 👀 RGIII last played for the Ravens in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yek0xXzyaX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 16, 2025

Griffin last played for the Baltimore Ravens, where he served as a backup to Flacco and Lamar Jackson.

Griffin’s career got off to an unbelievable start, as he won Rookie of the Year in 2012 and led the Washington franchise to the playoffs before tearing his ACL in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He was never the same after that, and after flaming out in Washington, he joined the Browns in 2016 and made five starts, completing 59.2 percent of his passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions in the process.

Since his final season in 2020, Griffin has carved out a nice media career for himself, so it’s possible he was just posting this latest video as a joke.

On the other hand, he recently turned 35 years old and has had plenty of time to recover from the severe injuries he suffered during his playing career.

The Browns may not have room for another quarterback, but you never know, maybe another NFL team could use him.

