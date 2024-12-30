Browns Nation

Monday, December 30, 2024
Jon Gruden Rips Browns, Says It’s ‘Torture’ Watching Dorian Thompson-Robinson

John Gruden
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns decided to roll with Dorian Thompson-Robinson to close out the season.

The decision was made after another turnover-riddled outing by Jameis Winston, who is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury.

Of course, that call was met with skepticism and mixed reviews by the fans, who haven’t exactly liked what they’ve seen from Thompson-Robinson.

Unsurprisingly, the offense took a few steps back from Winston, and it doesn’t seem like Thompson-Robinson should be a starter in this league.

At least, that’s how Jon Gruden feels.

In his new show with Barstool Sports, the infamous head coach claimed that watching Thompson-Robinson lead the offense was “torture,” adding that they looked “absolutely miserable.”

Gruden argued that the offense was at least moving the chains when Winston was at the helm, but he just couldn’t bear to watch them play with Thompson-Robinson out there.

Truthfully, at least the team can finally know what they have on their hands with Thompson-Robinson.

They were always high on him, and he had even taken down Jameis Winston in the pecking order before he also sustained an injury.

The fact is that the Browns’ future quarterback might not even be on their roster.

Winston is exciting to watch, but he’s never learned from his mistakes and has already been in the league for a decade.

As talented as he is, the chances of him ever toning down on the interceptions are pretty slim at this point, and you just can’t win when you’re constantly giving the ball away.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation