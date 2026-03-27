Former Browns QB Makes Big Announcement

The 2026 NFL season is still several months away, and with the 2026 NFL Draft still over three weeks away, there seems to be a lull in information and moves being made. Things haven’t gone completely cold or stagnant, but they are at a bigger standstill than they were when the legal tampering period officially opened.

One football-related topic that has been at the forefront lately is flag football. Flag football is slated to be in the Olympics for the first time in 2028, and with the recent exhibition matches being televised, the sport has been at the forefront more than it normally is.

There are a lot of questions about the sport, as it’s different than college and NFL football, but there’s also a lot of excitement surrounding it. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III recently made a splash when he announced that he is joining Team USA’s roster.

“God’s plan. The work is just getting started. Excited to work with my new teammates. USA! USA! USA!” Griffin III posted.

God’s plan 🙏🏾

The work is just getting started.

Excited to work with my new teammates 🫡 USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/X9BHwTwLGW — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 26, 2026

Griffin hasn’t played a competitive snap of football since 2020, when he played four games for the Baltimore Ravens, so it will be interesting to see him in action during this version of the sport. NFL athletes are also interested in competing, but with Team USA already having so many established flag football players, it could create something of a rift between the two groups.

There have been many spin-offs of the NFL over the years, including the UFL, USFL, and XFL. None of them has taken off as their creators expected, and it remains to be seen if flag football will have that effect, especially after the Olympics in 2028.

One benefit to flag football is that there isn’t any tackling, so it’s generally a lot safer than traditional tackle football. Communities could start switching to flag if it takes off moving forward, especially with all of the risks associated with traditional football.

The 2026 Olympics were responsible for a massive boom in hockey viewership in the United States, and it seems like the World Baseball Classic is going to have a big impact on the upcoming MLB season. Will Olympic flag football do the same, especially if Team USA performs well?

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Made Right Call Moving On From Former QB