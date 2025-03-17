Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, March 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Is No Longer The Highest Paid Non-QB In NFL

Myles Garrett Is No Longer The Highest Paid Non-QB In NFL

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett Is No Longer The Highest Paid Non-QB In NFL
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns gave Myles Garrett most of what he wanted.

They signed him to a record-breaking contract extension that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, topping the one Maxx Crosby had gotten just some days before.

Now, with Ja’Marr Chase reaching an agreement on a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, that’s no longer the case.

As pointed out by ESPN on X, the star wide receiver has now topped Garrett’s deal by signing a four-year contract extension worth $161 million (including $112 million guaranteed).

Garrett and the Browns had to go a long way to get to this point.

He requested a trade, and while some were always skeptical, it seemed like this was truly the end of an era in Northeast Ohio.

At the end of the day, as much as some fans didn’t care for the way Garrett handled this, and as much as there was a strong case for the Browns to trade him, he earned this kind of money.

Hopefully, his focus and heart will be in the right place when the team takes the field next season.

We’ve seen so many players fall off a cliff after cashing in on a generational payday.

Still, Garrett’s work ethic has never been in doubt, but with a big paycheck, you have to bring your ‘A-Game’ week in and week out.

NEXT:  Analyst Predicts Browns' QB Room In 2025
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation