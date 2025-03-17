Myles Garrett Is No Longer The Highest Paid Non-QB In NFL

The Cleveland Browns gave Myles Garrett most of what he wanted.

They signed him to a record-breaking contract extension that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, topping the one Maxx Crosby had gotten just some days before.

Now, with Ja’Marr Chase reaching an agreement on a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, that’s no longer the case.

As pointed out by ESPN on X, the star wide receiver has now topped Garrett’s deal by signing a four-year contract extension worth $161 million (including $112 million guaranteed).

Breaking: The Bengals have agreed to contract extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the wide receivers told Fox Sports. Chase agreed to a four-year, $161M deal that includes $112M guaranteed, while Higgins agreed to a four-year, $115M deal that is guaranteed for the… pic.twitter.com/hhjFCey1OJ — ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2025

Garrett and the Browns had to go a long way to get to this point.

He requested a trade, and while some were always skeptical, it seemed like this was truly the end of an era in Northeast Ohio.

At the end of the day, as much as some fans didn’t care for the way Garrett handled this, and as much as there was a strong case for the Browns to trade him, he earned this kind of money.

Hopefully, his focus and heart will be in the right place when the team takes the field next season.

We’ve seen so many players fall off a cliff after cashing in on a generational payday.

Still, Garrett’s work ethic has never been in doubt, but with a big paycheck, you have to bring your ‘A-Game’ week in and week out.

