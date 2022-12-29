Nick Chubb Tries To Stay Mum About Peach Bowl

Everybody knows that the Cleveland Browns fanbase also bleeds red for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

No one knows this better than Nick Chubb who found himself in a precarious situation trying to be as neutral as Switzerland so as to not offend the people.

Chubb is a Georgia Bulldog, and his Bulldogs face Ohio State in The Peach Bowl on December 31.

It is a def facto home game for the Bulldogs in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chubb said very little on Wednesday when asked to predict the outcome of the game.

What Chubb Said

In typical Chubb fashion, consistent with being voted the quietest player on the team in previous seasons’ training camps, Chubb told us what he thought would happen without saying it out loud.

#Browns Nick Chubb on his prediction for the upcoming Ohio State-Georgia Peach Bowl: "I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings around here." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 28, 2022

He said:

That implies that not only will Chubb be watching this game, but he also expects a big Bulldog victory.

Twitter user and Browns and Ohio State fan Chuck Zarbaugh applauded Chubb’s diplomacy on the issue.

See, Chubb knows how many browns fans are buckeye fans 😂. He could have playfully joked Georgia will win but he knows chances are people will come after him like always if someone blasts OSU. Yet again Chubb knows when not to speak. What a legend 🤣 — Chuck Zarbaugh (@Aczarbaugh) December 28, 2022

Zarbaugh wrote:

No matter your opinion on The Peach Bowl or the 2022 Browns, you have to agree that Chubb is a legend, and the Browns are blessed to have him on the team.