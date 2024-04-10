Former Browns QB Reportedly Working Out With 49ers

The Cleveland Browns have learned their lesson.

Fortunately, they have more than enough depth at the quarterback position as we enter the upcoming campaign.

Deshaun Watson will have Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Tyler Huntley to back him up and share the QB room with.

That’s on the heels of one of the most complicated seasons this franchise has ever been through at the quarterback position, and that’s a lot to say.

Notably, a former Browns QB will also look to get paid, albeit with another team.

According to a report by Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Kellen Mond will partake in the San Francisco 49ers’ local Pro Day (via ProFootballTalk).

Kellen Mond to work out for 49ers Wednesday. https://t.co/6EnVpru69e — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 10, 2024

Despite not being an NFL Draft prospect, Mond will get the chance alongside some college players and veterans to showcase his skills and continue his career in the league.

He was a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and made a single appearance for them as a rookie, completing 2 of 3 passes for five yards.

He didn’t make the team the following season and was signed by the Cleveland Browns after being claimed off waivers, but he didn’t play a single snap.

Then, he joined the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad last season.

The Niners also know firsthand what it’s like to have to dig deep into the depth chart because of injured quarterbacks, so now that Sam Darnold left town to join the Vikings, it makes sense that they want some more depth behind Brock Purdy, with another former Brown in Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen as his current backups.

