Former Browns QB Signs With Divisional Rival

Cleveland Browns fans are waiting for the team to figure out which direction they’re heading with the quarterback position. Shedeur Sanders isn’t guaranteed to be the starter, and neither is Deshaun Watson, so it’s anyone’s best guess as to what’s going to happen there.

Insiders and fans alike have speculated that the team isn’t going to go into the 2026 season with just their currently-rostered QBs, but that they’re going to look elsewhere over the coming weeks and months. That could be via the 2026 NFL Draft or free agency, but the hope is that the Browns find at least one alternate solution.

There are several options for free agents, and nearly every potential name under the sun has been tied to the Browns during the offseason. One of those names is Tyler Huntley, but according to Adam Schefter, he is no longer a viable option.

“Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million to return to the Baltimore Ravens, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus,” Schefter posted.

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million to return to the Baltimore Ravens, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/ES1pEwxzlu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2026

Huntley is no stranger to being Lamar Jackson’s backup, as he was on the Ravens’ roster from 2020 to 2023, had a stint with the Browns in 2024 and 2025, had a cup of coffee with the Miami Dolphins, and is now back with the Ravens.

While Huntley has never done quite enough to solidify himself as a full-time starter anywhere, he has certainly played well enough to get paid as a backup. The Ravens have a significant investment in Jackson, of course, but as the Green Bay Packers quickly learned after signing Malik Willis as their backup to Jordan Love, it’s important to have someone you trust second on the depth chart.

The problem for the Browns at the moment is that they don’t have a clear-cut No. 1 on the depth chart. Now, it’s back to the drawing board for the Browns, down one option to choose from as they navigate what’s slated to be a long rest of the offseason.

