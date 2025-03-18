Former Browns Safety Signs With Steelers

Over the past several months, the Cleveland Browns have made plenty of changes.

They began by trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills and pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions during the 2024 season.

More recently, they traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett as they look to move away from Deshaun Watson, who tore his Achilles last season.

Now, a recently released safety is joining an AFC North rival.

“The [Pittsburgh] Steelers are signing former Browns S Juan Thornhill, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo wrote on X.

Thornhill was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft, and as a rookie started 16 games and played a key role in them winning the Super Bowl.

He earned another championship during the 2022 season before he signed with the Browns as a free agent.

In two years with Cleveland, he totaled four passes defended, three quarterback hits and 103 total tackles (72 solo).

He helped them reach the playoffs during the 2023 campaign, but he played in just 11 games in each of his seasons with them, limited by injuries.

The Steelers could make a much more significant acquisition as they are waiting on quarterback Aaron Rodgers to decide where he’ll sign with after they moved on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

