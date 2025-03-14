Former Browns Special Teams Player Signs With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles approach free agency with most of their key starters returning for 2025, though several roster gaps still need addressing.

With approximately $22 million in projected salary-cap space, general manager Howie Roseman has the resources to add free agents and sign draft picks to strengthen the team.

One position appears settled as the Philadelphia Eagles have secured former Cleveland Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett on a one-year contract.

This acquisition signals the likely departure of Rick Lovato, who has handled snapping duties for the Eagles in recent years.

“We’ve agreed to terms with LS Charley Hughlett on a one-year deal,” announced the Eagles’ official X account.

Hughlett brings considerable experience to Philadelphia, having played 152 games with the Cleveland Browns since joining them in 2014.

The 12-year veteran will receive $1.422 million from the Eagles for the 2025 season, with $467,000 guaranteed.

The veteran long snapper struggled with injuries last season, spending much of the year on Injured Reserve.

These health issues created an opportunity for the Browns to evaluate alternatives at the position.

The Browns responded by bringing in local long snapper Rex Sunahara, who quickly earned trust after taking over the role mid-season.

Impressed by Sunahara’s performance and drawn by the financial benefits of a younger player, the Browns decided to move forward with him for 2025, making Hughlett expendable.

Before his release, Hughlett shared the distinction of being the longest-tenured Browns player alongside offensive guard Joel Bitonio.

With Hughlett’s departure, that honor now belongs exclusively to Bitonio, who recently decided against retirement in favor of returning for his 12th NFL season – news that has been warmly received by Cleveland fans.

