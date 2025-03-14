Video Shows Myles Garrett Linking Up With New Browns Player

It seems that Cleveland Browns fans don’t have to worry about Myles Garrett’s spot on the roster anymore.

Despite asking for a trade and being disinterested in continuing his journey with the Browns at one point in his career, Garrett is going to stick around, thanks to his large contract extension.

The Browns were confident that they’d retain him, and now Garrett will be back, ready to lead the Browns in 2025 and beyond.

He’s not the only move that the Browns have made during the offseason, as the team recently signed outside linebacker Joe Tyron-Shoyinka to a deal worth just shy of $5 million.

Garrett met his new teammate as highlighted in a video shared by the Browns on YouTube, excited to get to work ahead of what could be a grueling 2025 campaign.

The Browns have a lot of kinks to work out over the next several months, with the most questions surrounding the quarterback position.

At this time, nobody seems to know what direction the team will turn, leaving players, fans, and analysts in limbo.

Finding the right players on offense is important, especially for quarterbacks, but the Browns needed to make sure to lock in their top defender.

Tyron-Shoyinka could be a strong supplementary piece alongside Garrett, providing a boost to their defense, but that’s only one piece of the puzzle in building the right NFL team.

Garrett seems happy to be back, at least when he’s on camera, an attitude that, if done right, could spread to his teammates and help right the ship in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Reveals His Recruiting Pitch To Russell Wilson