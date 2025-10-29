Insider Suggests Browns Make Surprising Move With Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns aren’t just one player away from contention.

They have to fix their offensive line, add talent at wide receiver, and find a franchise quarterback.

This year’s rookie class has been stellar, producing multiple starters, but even if that happens again in the 2026 NFL Draft, they might still need time to become playoff-worthy.

That’s why insider Albert Breer believes it’s time for Cleveland to part with Myles Garrett.

He made a case for the Browns to accept the salary cap hit and move on from the All-Pro defensive end.

“For argument’s sake, let’s say the Browns could get two first-round picks, a 2026 second-round pick and a ’27 third-round pick for Garrett. In that scenario, Cleveland would have three first-round picks and two second-rounders in ’26, and a total of 10 picks in the first five rounds, and two first-rounders and five picks in the first three rounds of the ’27 draft. Add that to the core the Browns are starting to build with the 2025 class, and they’re looking at an opportunity to be firing on all cylinders by ’27 or ’28. To me, that’s probably the fastest timeline for the team. So, in the midst of a lost season, this would be the time to make the move. Yes, there’d be a cap acceleration that’d be tough to swallow (around $45 million) for Cleveland, but if there’s a time to take that sort of medicine, I’d argue that it’s probably now,” Breer wrote.

With that draft-pick return, it’s hard to disagree with the trade idea.

Garrett is arguably the best defensive player in the league, and losing a player of his caliber would obviously be a massive blow to this defense and to the team overall.

Then again, it’s not like having him has done much to help the Browns reach the highest level.

He had a career-best five sacks in Week 8, and they still lost to the New England Patriots.

Of course, Garrett knew what he was getting into when he signed a record-breaking contract extension this offseason, so there should be no sympathy when he’s throwing tantrums on the sidelines.

But regardless of how he feels and whether he can be more successful somewhere else, getting the best value for him is in the organization’s best interests.

If another team is willing to give up a massive haul, the Browns need to seriously consider it.

