Former Browns Star Reveals Recent Health Diagnosis

Odell Beckham Jr.’s days with the Cleveland Browns weren’t particularly positive.

Once regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League, his chemistry – or lack of it – with Baker Mayfield resulted in a disappointing tenure in Northeast Ohio.

Now, years later, he’s struggling to re-establish himself in the league after all the injuries.

However, his knee problems aren’t the only things that have troubled him and prompted him to see a doctor in recent years.

In a recent interview with Shannen Zitz of Prevention.com, he opened up on his struggles with seborrheic dermatitis:

“The 32-year-old’s accomplishments are undeniable, but behind the scenes, he’s been quietly battling a chronic condition known as seborrheic dermatitis,” Zitz said.

This condition usually leads to flaky and dry skin.

“Over the last couple of years, I was like, okay, this is not something I could just, you know, grab some vitamin E oil for,” which he says merely “put a bandaid” on his symptoms,” Beckham said.

Fortunately for him, it didn’t take long for him to address the matter, as he reached out to a dermatologist for the appropriate diagnosis and treatment to minimize the symptoms.

Beckham admitted that he had been dealing with the condition for the past six years, and he was a little embarrassed about it until he found out that thousands upon thousands of people had also been diagnosed with it.

At the end of the day, there should be no shame in trying to stay healthy and get better, whether it’s from a minor or major condition.

OBJ has had to deal with the tough reality blow that comes from no longer being a superstar and barely even getting an opportunity to keep playing.

At least that has helped him mature and realize that preserving his body should always be at the top of everybody’s priority list.

