Myles Garrett Put On Notice About His Status In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have to make a decision about Myles Garrett.

He recently requested to be traded, but his decision wasn’t made overnight.

Garrett has grown frustrated with the teams’ inability to compete at the highest level.

That’s why he reached out to someone who went through something similar, asking LeBron James for advice.

Notably, that rubbed some people the wrong way.

With that in mind, Andy Baskin put him on notice by making it loud and clear that he doesn’t have LeBron James’ status in Cleveland.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he compared it to the first time that James returned to Cleveland, adding that as great a player as Garrett is, he’s never going to feel that.

"I've never been at a game like the first time LeBron came back when he was playing with Miami and Myles will never see that or ever feel that." @andy_baskin tells Jeff Phelps why he has an issue with Myles Garrett's approach ⬇️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/3GhpUgm2Nq pic.twitter.com/vAYOtEm7MZ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 6, 2025

That makes sense, especially considering that an NFL team features way more players than an NBA roster.

Also, LeBron’s status in Cleveland might never be matched.

He was the homegrown hero, the chosen one expected to become the greatest of all time, and he did lead the team to the NBA Finals before ‘taking his talents to South Beach.’

Likewise, the amount of backlash he faced when he orchestrated an ESPN special to announce his free-agency decision might not make him the best person to reach out to for advice about a situation like this.

Hopefully, things won’t get ugly between Garrett, the Browns, and the fans.

He’s too beloved to throw everything he’s done for this team away, but if the James saga proved something, it is that no one is safe from the fans’ despise.

NEXT:

Analyst Calls For Browns To Face Reality About Current Situation