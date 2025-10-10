Former Browns Star Wants To Join The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will be away from Huntington Bank Field for a third straight week, heading to Pittsburgh to face their AFC North rivals on Sunday.

Apparently, a former Browns star is also open to heading to Pittsburgh.

Instead of rooting for his former squad, the star is seeking to land a deal to play for the Steelers.

Former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared his thoughts on ‘The Pivot’ this week, expressing his interest in joining the Steelers for the current campaign.

“I don’t know if this is a pitch. I’m just like — I look at the L.A. Rams, I look at the Steelers. I know it was Calvin Austin III, right? He kind of just — something was happening. The Chiefs. And you definitely gotta see me back in that blue thing before I get outta here. It’s my creed to those fans.”

In the video, Beckham noted that Pittsburgh’s wide receiving corps had experienced some injuries, specifically pointing to third-year player Calvin Austin III.

During a Week 4 contest, Austin was sidelined with a shoulder injury, and the receiver has been listed on the injury report leading up to the AFC North showdown.

Beckham has not suited up for any team this season, and he last played for the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

The former Browns star will turn 33 years old next month, and he’d be among the oldest receivers playing should he return to the field.

Beckham joined Cleveland in 2019 after a five-year stint with the New York Giants, and he played in 29 games for the Browns.

He caught 114 passes during his time with the team, notching 1,586 receiving yards and seven touchdowns from 2019 until 2021.

Cleveland traded Beckham to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, and he earned a Super Bowl championship that season with his new franchise.

Beckham was a three-time Pro Bowler for the Giants, earning those nods in his first three seasons.

