Tyson Campbell Has Decided On His Jersey Number With Browns

For the second time in a week, the Cleveland Browns pulled off a trade few analysts saw coming.

After sending veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland made a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to swap cornerbacks.

In addition to exchanging draft picks, Cleveland sent fifth-year defender Greg Newsome II to Jacksonville to acquire defensive back Tyson Campbell.

With Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers approaching, Campbell has now picked what jersey number he’ll wear for his new team.

His selection – the No. 7 – was last seen on former Cleveland kicker Dustin Hopkins.

The Browns’ front office is hopeful Campbell will be in that jersey for several years to come.

It’s a departure from the No. 3 jersey he wore while with the Jaguars, but that number is currently being used by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Campbell is a strong fit for the squad’s defensive scheme, and the Browns have received high marks for the move.

Cleveland’s trade ends several seasons of rumors about Newsome being a trade target.

The Browns decided before the 2024 campaign kicked off to pick up Newsome’s fifth-year option, but the organization had not come to terms with the defender beyond this season.

Despite Campbell’s large contract, Cleveland could save money with this move.

Paying Newsome at the current market price for a young starting cornerback is a premium compared to Campbell’s four-year, $76.5 million deal.

Additionally, Jacksonville is reportedly on the hook for Campbell’s contract signing bonus, sweetening the deal Cleveland made.

