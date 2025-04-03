Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Browns TE Has Announced His Retirement

Former Browns TE Has Announced His Retirement

Robert Marvi
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Browns TE Has Announced His Retirement
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Over the last several seasons, David Njoku has been an excellent tight end for the Cleveland Browns, and he played a big role in them reaching the playoffs during the 2023 season, which was the year he earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

But in his first two seasons, as he was looking to establish himself as a valuable NFL player, he shared the tight end spot with Seth DeValve.

DeValve was a member of the Browns from 2016 to 2018, and he then played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 and the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

He hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2020 season, and on Wednesday, he officially announced his retirement from the league.

He issued a statement in which he gave thanks to the Browns organization and its fan base, per Brad Stainbrook.

“I particularly want to thank the Cleveland Browns fan base for welcoming me as a rookie and being the most passionate and engaged fan base in the NFL. I will always consider myself a Cleveland Brown.”

DeValve, a Connecticut native, starred in not only football but also track and field in high school, and he ended up heading down to New Jersey to attend Princeton University.

He wasn’t a very prolific player there, but in 2013, he did catch 49 passes for 527 yards and four touchdowns while being listed as a wide receiver.

Cleveland took him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and in three seasons with them, he totaled 48 receptions, 596 yards and four touchdowns.

His best season came in 2017 when he posted 395 receiving yards and one touchdown on 33 catches in 16 games.

NEXT:  Insider Names The Biggest 'What If' In Browns History
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Browns Nation