Insider Names The Biggest ‘What If’ In Browns History

The Cleveland Browns have made a string of questionable decisions over the past five years or so.

Needless to say, a lot of that falls on GM Andrew Berry.

That’s why, when asked about the biggest what-if in franchise history, Tony Grossi didn’t talk about how different things could’ve been if they had taken Patrick Mahomes over Myles Garrett or anything like that.

Instead, he wondered how different things would have been if franchise legend Ozzie Newsome had agreed to be the team’s president.

What if Ozzie Newsome had agreed to become president of the Browns? (Was offered twice.) https://t.co/1evMTNJI0N — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 1, 2025

Grossi revealed that the team actually offered him that position twice.

Newsome is currently the executive vice president of player personnel of the Baltimore Ravens, and he was also their GM for quite a long time.

Not only did he become their first GM in franchise history, but he was also the first African-American GM in the NFL.

He’s helped the Ravens become a championship-caliber organization, and they’ve won two Super Bowls under his command.

A lot of things that could’ve gone wrong for the Browns went wrong, and perhaps not having one of their greatest players ever taking the reins of the team was one of them.

The current brass of decision-makers might not have a long leash or the benefit of the doubt anymore, and once again, the fans will be left wondering how different things could’ve been with Newsome at the helm.

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Reveals His 'Feeling' About Browns' No. 2 Pick