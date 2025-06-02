Former Browns WR Appears To Take Jab At Team

The Cleveland Browns hoped to get the best version of Elijah Moore.

He showcased plenty of untapped potential, and he hadn’t established himself with the New York Jets.

Unfortunately, despite having many opportunities, he didn’t do much to help his case in Northeast Ohio, either.

Now, it seems like he’s happier with his third team.

The young wide receiver took to X to take a not-so-subtle jab at his former teams, making it seem like he’s finally found a home:

“Buffalo already has been nothing but GREAT TO ME already. This place really takes care of they people,” he wrote.

Moore entered the league as a second-round pick and a potential hybrid star.

To be fair, he wasn’t always put in the best position to succeed, but it’s not like he didn’t play a big part in his struggles.

The 25-year-old arrived in Cleveland in return for another second-round pick.

He finished third in the team with 61 receptions and posted the second-most receiving yards (538) with one touchdown in his first season with the team.

All in all, he left Cleveland with 120 receptions for 1,178 yards and three scores over two seasons.

Moore has now signed a one-year deal with the Bills worth up to $5 million.

He’ll enter this season as their fourth wide receiver on the depth chart, but given that the Bills’ wide receivers corps is mostly unproven, there’s a slim chance that he will be able to work his way up.

However, if things don’t work out for him there, either, perhaps it will be time to consider whether he’s the problem instead of every team he’s played for.

