Saturday, January 24, 2026
Former Browns WR Has Passed Away

The Cleveland Browns are mired in a weeks-long head coaching search, and it has been hard for this fan base to focus on anything else since the regular season ended. As important as it is to find Kevin Stefanski’s successor, some things are bigger than football and truly put everything else into perspective.

It’s important for the next coach to fully ingratiate themselves into this franchise’s deep, rich history. Even though that history may not include a lot of winning, this team means everything to its fans and its city, and unfortunately, the family lost someone this week.

The Browns’ family got a bit smaller as ten-year veteran Frank Pitts passed away. The 82-year-old former wide receiver spent three years with the Browns and led the team in receiving yards twice, also winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pitts also won two AFL championships with the Chiefs and appeared in the first-ever Super Bowl, when his Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers. He was acquired by the Browns ahead of the 1971 season and tallied 1,424 yards and 16 touchdowns in 31 games for Cleveland.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, and their three kids. He was also the grandfather to former New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who won a pair of Super Bowls with the Pats.

Pitts may not have been a household name, but he was a foundational part of some of Cleveland’s early years in the NFL. Old fans certainly remember him fondly, as he had some great moments, including when he played his first game at the Chiefs following the trade, when he racked up 129 receiving yards.

May he rest in peace, and his place in team history will be cherished and remembered forever.

