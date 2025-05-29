Former Browns WR Is Off To Great Start With New Team

Cleveland’s organized team activities began May 27 and will run off and on through June 19. Across the league, several teams are holding workouts this week, including the Buffalo Bills.

One familiar face is wide receiver Elijah Moore. The wide receiver signed a one-year deal with Buffalo earlier this May.

Moore’s excitement about joining forces with MVP quarterback Josh Allen has been evident since his arrival.

The early chemistry between the two became apparent during a recent practice session, when Sal Capaccio observed their connection firsthand.

“Bills OTA has ended for today. There was quite a bit of 11-on-11 work both full field and goal-to-go. Plays made on both sides of the ball. Josh Allen found Elijah Moore several times for good gains,” Sal Capaccio wrote.

The performance represents exactly what Moore was hoping for when he chose Buffalo as his next destination.

His NFL journey has been marked by unfulfilled potential despite entering the league with considerable fanfare.

Two seasons with the New York Jets preceded his move to the Cleveland Browns, where he spent the past two campaigns trying to establish consistency.

During his time in Cleveland, Moore appeared in 34 games and started 25 contests. He managed 120 receptions on 206 targets for 1,178 yards and three touchdowns across both seasons.

While he logged over 70 percent of offensive snaps in each year, Moore never surpassed 640 receiving yards in a single season.

The quarterback carousel in Cleveland certainly didn’t help his development. Moore caught passes from Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston during his tenure with the Browns.

Now he joins a Bills offense anchored by Allen’s proven arm and leadership.

The change of scenery could provide the spark Moore has been seeking throughout his professional career.

