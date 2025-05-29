Browns Nation

Thursday, May 29, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprise QB Move

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves navigating one of the most intriguing quarterback competitions in recent memory.

With veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett joining rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the depth chart has become unusually crowded for a position that typically sees teams carry two or three players maximum.

The situation has sparked debate about whether Cleveland might take an unconventional approach and keep all the quarterbacks on the roster to start the season.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson recently weighed in on the possibility during an appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“I think in this situation, they would. You’re not paying these guys much, they drafted the two. Really, the guy they have the biggest commitment to is Dillon Gabriel when you think about it. […] So, if they really think they need multiple guys, and given Joe’s age they might. I think it’s feasible,” Jackson said.

Each quarterback brings a distinctly different skill set to the table. Flacco rediscovered his form two seasons ago within Kevin Stefanski’s system, operating under center and utilizing play-action concepts to attack downfield.

His willingness to take calculated risks helped stretch opposing defenses vertically. Pickett represents the opposite approach, favoring shotgun formations while prioritizing ball security over explosive plays.

Gabriel arrived from Oregon’s spread system as a precise short-range passer but showed limited ability to threaten defenses deep.

Sanders relied heavily on run-pass options while attempting to make spectacular plays behind an unstable offensive line, often creating unnecessary risk.

Stefanski has indicated that the coaching staff plans to experiment with different combinations throughout the offseason. The varying styles present challenges for establishing offensive rhythm and continuity.

Early observations from organized team activities suggest Flacco and Sanders have begun separating themselves from the pack in the competition for the starting role.

