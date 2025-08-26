Former Browns WR Is Signing With Raiders

The NFL offseason brings constant roster movement as teams search for the right pieces to complete their puzzle.

Free agents often find themselves in situations where experience meets opportunity.

That exact scenario played out Monday when a former Cleveland Browns wide receiver found a new home.

The Las Vegas Raiders made their move to address depth concerns in their receiving corps.

“Free-agent WR Amari Cooper is returning to the Raiders on a one-year deal, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared on X.

Cooper returns to the organization that drafted him fourth overall in 2015. His original stint with the Raiders launched his NFL career before stops with the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills.

During his time with Cleveland, Cooper delivered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons that established him as a key offensive weapon.

He finished his Browns tenure with 174 receptions for 2,660 yards and 16 touchdowns across nearly three seasons. His 15.3 yards per reception showcased his big-play ability.

The Browns traded Cooper to Buffalo in mid-2024 as part of their offensive restructuring. Cleveland chose to build around Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and then rookie Jamari Thrash instead.

Cooper’s Buffalo experience proved challenging. Injuries and system adjustments limited his impact during a forgettable stint with the Bills.

Las Vegas desperately needed receiving help after Jakobi Meyers requested a trade following failed contract negotiations.

