Former Browns WR Is Visiting The Bills Today

The Cleveland Browns needed to bolster their pass-catching corps in the NFL Draft, but that wasn’t the case.

Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. might contribute at one point, but they didn’t add another playmaking wide receiver as expected.

Moreover, they could lose one of the few veteran wideouts they had.

According to a report by Jordan Schultz of FOX, Elijah Moore will meet with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Sources: Former #Browns WR Elijah Moore is visiting the #Bills today. Moore had a career-best 61 catches for Cleveland last season. He just turned 25 years old. pic.twitter.com/aPVXY8Mapt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 28, 2025

The 25-year-old is coming off posting career-bests in receptions (61).

He drew 102 targets for 538 yards and one touchdown.

All in all, Moore’s tenure in Cleveland has been fairly disappointing.

He arrived in March 2023 in a trade, but he hasn’t been able to establish himself in the league.

Moore was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and even drew a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020.

The New York Jets took him early in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he looked poised to wreak havoc in the league with his versatility and speed.

Nevertheless, as unimpressive as he’s been so far, the Browns could still have a use for him if the money makes sense.

Other than this visit with the Bills, there have been no reports of any interest in his services, so if the Browns want him back, it might not be so difficult to get a deal done.

For now, Jerry Jeudy looks penciled in as the WR1, and Cedric Tillman might have to take a big leap in his third season after showing glimpses of great play early on.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Interesting Rumor About Nick Chubb