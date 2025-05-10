Former Browns WR Sends Goodbye Message To Fans

The Cleveland Browns have seen significant change this offseason, particularly on offense.

Cleveland parted ways with wide receiver Elijah Moore, a dependable starter over the past two years.

Moore recently took time to address Browns fans as he embarks on a new chapter.

“To the entire Cleveland Browns family—thank you. The past two years meant everything. You believed in me, challenged me, supported me, shaped me. My teammates—thank you for the brotherhood. I’ve got nothing but love and respect for every one of you,” Moore wrote.

In his message, Moore expressed genuine gratitude for his time in Cleveland. He thanked coaches and staff for their role in his development both as a player and as a person.

The receiver also acknowledged the passionate fans whose support resonated with him throughout his tenure.

Moore embraced the emotional journey of his Browns experience, viewing it as a significant period of personal growth guided by faith.

Moore now heads to the AFC East, joining the Buffalo Bills where he’ll catch passes from NFL MVP Josh Allen.

The appeal of such stability at quarterback is understandable considering his Cleveland experience.

During his Browns stint, Moore played with seven different quarterbacks, including five separate starters during the 2023 season alone.

Throughout the turbulence, Moore quietly established himself as a valuable offensive piece, finishing as the team’s third-leading receiver.

He posted career best numbers with 640 receiving yards while adding two touchdowns in what proved to be his final Cleveland campaign.

