Former Browns WR Set To Work Out For Falcons

The Browns’ new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is expected to use three and four wide receiver sets this season, spacing the field with quick passes and run-pass options for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

With such an offense, Cleveland continues to look at the wide receiver position, needing to add players for depth who create space.

One player the team may not have a chance to evaluate for a second time at this position is former wide receiver Daylen Baldwin.

NFL analyst Aaron Wilson posted on Twitter this week that the 2022 undrafted free agent will work out with the Atlanta Falcons as Baldwin attempts to break through on an NFL roster this summer.

Baldwin joined the Browns in August 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

The wide receiver landed on the practice squad later that month and stayed there until near the end of the regular season.

Baldwin’s only game as a Brown came in December against the Ravens on December 17, 2022.

Against Baltimore, Baldwin caught two passes for 25 yards to earn first downs on each reception.

Cleveland waived Baldwin in August one year later.

Balwin signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 and again in 2024 as a practice squad athlete both times.

He was waived earlier this month, creating an opportunity for the Falcons to invite Baldwin for a workout.

Baldwin played for three colleges from 2017 until 2021, starting at Morgan State before finding his way to Jackson State.

In 2021, Baldwin transferred to Michigan and had 17 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games for the Wolverines.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Browns Stadium Proposal