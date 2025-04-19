Former Browns WR Shuts Down Retirement Rumor

With the draft less than a week away, rumors have run rampant across the NFL landscape.

Although most rumors have focused on what teams are willing to do to acquire specific prospects, others have targeted current NFL players.

That was the case for former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kadarius Toney this week, as he appeared to hint at retirement in a social media post.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Kadarius Toney went on IG live and said that he is retiring from the NFL and wants to be considered a rapper instead of a football player. Yung Joka is now the name he prefers to be called. pic.twitter.com/Dxq4RSl82S — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 17, 2025

Not so fast, according to Toney.

The former Browns receiver addressed the situation on his Instagram story, shutting down the rumor that he had played his final football game due to retirement.

“Goofies on the net hollerin I’m retiring. Just want klout,” Toney said.

Rumors suggested Toney would focus on becoming a rapper after finishing up his fourth NFL season in 2024.

Toney has performed under the stage name Yung Joka, and he’s produced more than two dozen songs since 2019.

While shutting down the retirement rumors, Toney did show appreciation for analysts recognizing his singing ability.

“Love da attention for my musik tho. It’s been a passion,” Toney added.

Toney has struggled to find a home in the NFL.

The New York Giants selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the franchise traded Toney midway through the 2022 campaign to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, but the franchise released him in August 2024.

Cleveland signed Toney the following month, and he played only three games for the Browns last season.

Toney recorded four punt returns for Cleveland, logging 44 yards.

Offensively, the wide receiver was only targeted once by Browns’ quarterbacks during his limited time on the field.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Browns' Win Total With Joe Flacco