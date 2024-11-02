Former Coach Believes Jameis Winston Can Be Like Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns made an improbable run to the playoffs last year despite starting five quarterbacks over the course of the season, with veteran Joe Flacco signing with the team off his couch to play some of the best football of his career down the stretch and ignite the offense in a way the previous four quarterbacks hadn’t been able to.

Flacco is still tearing things up in Indianapolis with the Colts, while the Browns have now turned to Jameis Winston at quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury, and things are looking up following Winston’s incredible 334-yard/3-touchdown debut en route to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.

One former coach believes Winston is capable of igniting this team similar to how Flacco did last season, as former Browns linebacker coach Blake Williams said on a recent episode of Come Get Some that it took one drive for him to realize that Jameis Winston is “the only quarterback on the roster that can do it…just like last year when Flacco did it” in regards to doing his job effectively enough to make the offensive line and the entire offense look good.

Can Jameis Winston take the Browns on another Joe Flacco caliber run?? "Jameis is the only QB on the roster that can do it… Just like last year when Flacco did it." –@Coach_BWilliams weighs in: pic.twitter.com/T72BQcHLlf — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) November 2, 2024

Deshaun Watson got sacked 33 times in his seven starts, but Jameis was sacked only twice against Baltimore and threw for over 300 yards, something that Watson still hasn’t done in his three years in Cleveland.

The offense was cooking in a way that it hasn’t all season, and it’s natural to draw comparisons to what Flacco did last season, who has a similar gunslinger mentality to Winston.

If Jameis can be the new Flacco for this team, Browns fans are in for a fun second half of the season.

NEXT:

Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves On Saturday