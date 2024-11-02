Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves On Saturday

Vibes are high in Cleveland after new quarterback Jameis Winston led the team to a major upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week 29-24 to put an end to a 5-game losing streak.

Unfortunately, the defense suffered a tough loss in that game that has necessitated a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns announced on X that the team has placed star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve due to the neck injury he suffered against the Ravens and elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad.

We've placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) on injured reserve and elevated DT Sam Kamara 📰 » https://t.co/tA9q8rpRrv pic.twitter.com/zOgADqFIv8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 2, 2024

Owusu-Koramoah’s neck injury was a scary sight and he was briefly hospitalized after being carted off the field following his brutal collision with Derrick Henry.

The linebacker leads the Browns with 61 total tackles this season and was sent home from the practice facility on Wednesday by head coach Kevin Stefanski to continue healing from his injury.

It’s a tough loss for this defense and unfortunate for Owusu-Koramoah, who was having the best year of his career and on pace to set career highs across the board.

Starting middle linebacker Jordan Hicks will also be out for the team’s matchup against the Chargers, so there will be plenty of pressure on this linebacker unit to find a way to stomach the absence of two starters.

Guys like Winston Reid and Mohamoud Diabate will have to step up in their absence, and the Chargers offense won’t make their job easy as Jim Harbaugh has been getting his guys more and more comfortable on that side of the ball lately.

