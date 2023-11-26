Former Coach Warns The Browns Ahead Of Broncos Duel

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to take on the Denver Broncos, they may have their work cut out for them.

After their first six games of the year, it looked like the Broncos were going to continue their woes from last season.

After starting the year 1-5 and having one of the most embarrassing defensive performances in NFL history in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos seem to have found their stride.

They’re currently sitting at 5-5, are riding a four-game winning streak, and are in the hunt to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

As such, former Browns interim head coach and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has some words of warning for his former team (via Come Get Some on Twitter).

Gregg thinks Russell Wilson and #BroncosCountry won't be a walk in the park for the #DawgPound. What is your score prediction for tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/Sk9YJk7MqY — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) November 26, 2023

Williams, who worked under current Broncos head coach Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints, said that Payton has finally gotten through to his players and has turned things around in Denver.

Despite getting off to a slow start and having offensive and defensive struggles, Williams believes that Payton has the Broncos where he wants them, particularly in regard to the defense and quarterback Russell Wilson.

He even compared what Payton has done with Wilson as being similar to what he did with Drew Brees when he was head coach of the Saints.

Williams basically said that Payton is getting as much as possible out of Wilson, just like he did with Brees in New Orleans.

While Williams certainly didn’t count the Browns out, he stated that they’re going to have their hands full and that beating the Broncos on the road isn’t going to be a walk in the park.