Browns Have A Special Guest Joining Them For Denver Trip

Although he won’t be playing in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Nick Chubb will be making the trip to the Mile High City with his teammates.

In a video of players showing up at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, posted by the Cleveland Browns, Chubb was seen after exiting the team bus and mingling with his teammates.

wheels up for Mile High 🛫 pic.twitter.com/ezVOMSCTRH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 26, 2023

Chubb sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 during the Browns’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From all appearances, Chubb was at the beginning of yet another Pro Bowl season.

In less than six quarters of play, he had already accumulated 191 total yards and was averaging over six yards per carry.

Unfortunately, his season was cut short by a hard hit to the knee by Steelers safety Minka Fitzpatrick.

Even though it’s painful to see Chubb on crutches, it’s great to witness him making the trip to Denver in support of his teammates as they take on the resurgent Broncos.

In Chubb’s absence, the Brown’s rushing game has faired surprisingly well, led by Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt.

Ford is currently Cleveland’s leading rusher with 563 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on the season while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

He also has 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Hunt has been a great complementary back, much as he was with Chubb, and has totaled 264 rushing yards and six touchdowns in eight games with the Browns.

The Browns will need both Ford and Hunt to be at their best on Sunday against the Broncos to give rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson as much support as possible.