Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Former GM Predicts Which Player Browns Will Draft With No. 2 Pick

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

More than a quarterback, the Cleveland Browns need a difference-maker on the field.

They already have one in Myles Garrett, but adding another one should be at the top of their priority list in this year’s NFL Draft.

That’s why most people believe they’re now leaning to get an actual star prospect, even if that means not taking one of the top two quarterbacks in this class.

With that in mind, former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum predicted that they will draft Travis Hunter:

“So while I have no doubt Hunter can excel at receiver in the pros, I would start him at corner, where his length and change-of-direction quickness should make him an elite man-to-man defender from day one. As an extra bonus, Cleveland could give him 15 to 20 plays per game at receiver, specifically in the red zone and on third down,” Tannenbaum said.

Hunter has gone toe-to-toe with Penn State’s Abdul Carter as the undisputed best player in this class.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, per most scouts and analysts, are only projected to be taken this high because of positional value and the fact that several teams desperately need a quarterback.

Neither of them seems to have a superstar-caliber ceiling, especially Sanders, and the Browns will most likely have to be in the mix for another quarterback later on.

Hunter, on the other hand, looks like a superstar in the making on both sides of the field.

Granted, the Browns need a wide receiver more than they need a cornerback right now, but the fact that they can afford to play him on both sides of the ball should also be appealing here.

As for the quarterback, they can always get one further down the road, and it’s not like any of the prospects in this class are projected to be an All-Pro or a Hall of Famer anyway.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation