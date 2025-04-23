Former GM Proposes Interesting Draft Move For Browns

The 2025 NFL Draft is only a few days away, and there’s still plenty of speculation as to who the Cleveland Browns will take with the No. 2 overall pick.

Some believe the team will target a quarterback, while others are convinced they’re going to go after a few other positions, including wide receiver, cornerback, or edge-rusher.

While there are pros and cons of selecting any one of these positions, former GM Thomas Dimitroff recently suggested a different solution for the Browns moving forward.

“I would love to trade back and take Shedeur (Sanders). There is a QB tax that we all talk about, and the reality is, if you want, you better go get him. (No.) 2 just seems rich,” Dimitroff said.

"I would love to trade back and take Shedeur (Sanders). There is a QB tax that we all talk about and the reality is, if you want, you better go get him. (No.) 2 just seems rich" ➡️Former NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff w/ @NickWilsonSays & @JPeterlin🏈 🔊Listen: https://t.co/5CPpbqZHOT pic.twitter.com/Jbjdk7aWDk — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 22, 2025

Sanders is an interesting player with high upside, but it doesn’t seem like he’s worthy of the No. 2 overall selection, at least to Dimitroff.

But if they can take him later, it could be worth it in the end, especially if they can add to their roster in other ways.

There’s a lot for the Browns’ front office to consider over the next few days, so it will be interesting to see how they navigate this situation, knowing they are in desperate need of a new starting quarterback, whether it’s Sanders or someone else.

With many of the top free agents off the board, targeting someone in the draft seems to be their best option if they want to compete sooner rather than later.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Reveals Why Cleveland Is A 'Special Place'