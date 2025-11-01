Browns Nation

Saturday, November 1, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Reveals Heartfelt Message From Browns Fan

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Since the day the Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round in the 2025 draft, many fans have been waiting impatiently for him to finally make his debut and hopefully put an end to Cleveland’s never-ending revolving door of franchise quarterbacks.

Despite the Browns trading Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, Sanders still hasn’t been able to even earn the backup quarterback spot behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who has started the last four games and posted mixed results.

While he may not have debuted yet, he continues to work hard behind the scenes in anticipation of the day when his number is called, and one fan recently shared how much they appreciate him and his efforts during a recent live stream.

“I’m glad you are in Cleveland on a bye week. A lot of people depending on you, kid,” said the fan.

Sanders staying in Cleveland during the bye week is a good sign that he is fully embracing the community and is entirely committed to working on his craft, even behind the scenes.

The main goal for the Browns heading into this season was to figure out if either Gabriel or Sanders could be the potential franchise quarterback, and after starting 2-6 ahead of the Week 8 bye, that goal still hasn’t changed one bit.

Many projected Sanders to be a top-ten pick in April’s draft, so his slide to the fifth round was the biggest subplot of the entire event.

Regardless of where he was selected, he is a valuable part of this organization, and we all can’t wait to see what he can do when he eventually gets a chance to play.

Browns Nation