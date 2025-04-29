Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Dave Portnoy Says Browns QB Is ‘Worst Backup’ To Have

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns mercifully stopped Shedeur Sanders’ historical slide in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now, they have to deal with the consequences.

At least, that’s how Dave Portnoy feels.

Talking on Barstool Sports, the controversial businessman claimed that Sanders was the worst backup on Earth, not because of a skill thing, but because of all the repercussions that will come with him being a backup:

“I love Shedeur as a quarterback. I don’t know with all the s—, but outside of that, I think, talent-wise, he should’ve been the first quarterback. Clearly, a lot of people didn’t feel that way, and the last thing you want is him as a backup,” Portnoy said. “With the potential circus of him [and] Deion being like, ‘He’s better than that guy. Why isn’t he playing?’ So, in that sense, he’s probably the worst backup you can possibly have in the history of Earth. So if you don’t think he’s a first-round, franchise quarterback – you’re in this sticky predicament.”

That may have been one of the reasons why teams chose to pass on him over and over.

Of course, if he had been an elite talent, many teams would’ve gladly chosen to deal with that kind of thing.

As for all the negative attention that might come with Deion Sanders having such a big platform, it feels like it might only hurt his son’s stock even more.

The wise thing to do would be to prove them wrong by just letting him be his own man and deal with his career in his own way.

Browns Nation