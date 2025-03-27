Hanford Dixon Has A Big Question He Wants To Ask Myles Garrett

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and fans of teams within the first five picks are starting to enter panic mode.

Having a top-five pick indicates that your team was one of the worst in the league during the prior season, but the right prospect can quickly help turn the franchise around.

Cleveland Browns fans are not only wondering who the team will select, but what position they will go after, as there have been rumors about multiple positions.

Quarterback and edge rusher are generally the two most talked about positions for the Browns, as the team has glaring needs at both.

One analyst and former player, Hanford Dixon, can’t take the anticipation anymore, and in a recent segment of his show, he mentioned wanting to talk with Myles Garrett about the team’s upcoming decision.

Dixon said, “I need to get ahold of Myles and say, ‘Myles, tell me the truth, Big Dawg, what the hell are we gonna do with this draft?'”

Do you think Myles Garrett knows who the next Browns QB is? "I need to get ahold of Myles and say 'Myles, tell me the truth, Big Dawg, what the hell are we gonna do with this draft?'" –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by https://t.co/PwpQjGhlHR pic.twitter.com/HP6O5Ej2Rl — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) March 26, 2025

Garrett could have the inside scoop as to what his team might do, considering he requested a trade earlier in the offseason before signing a massive extension.

The Browns might have told him about their draft strategy as a tactic to keep him around, but that isn’t confirmed.

Dixon is just getting antsy and wants answers, but like other fans, he’ll likely have to wait until the end of April to see what they end up deciding on draft day.

This is a major decision for the Browns, as they are looking to grow for their future and try to find a franchise-altering player that can help bring them out of this rut.

