Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, March 27, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Has A Big Question He Wants To Ask Myles Garrett

Hanford Dixon Has A Big Question He Wants To Ask Myles Garrett

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Hanford Dixon Has A Big Question He Wants To Ask Myles Garrett
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and fans of teams within the first five picks are starting to enter panic mode.

Having a top-five pick indicates that your team was one of the worst in the league during the prior season, but the right prospect can quickly help turn the franchise around.

Cleveland Browns fans are not only wondering who the team will select, but what position they will go after, as there have been rumors about multiple positions.

Quarterback and edge rusher are generally the two most talked about positions for the Browns, as the team has glaring needs at both.

One analyst and former player, Hanford Dixon, can’t take the anticipation anymore, and in a recent segment of his show, he mentioned wanting to talk with Myles Garrett about the team’s upcoming decision.

Dixon said, “I need to get ahold of Myles and say, ‘Myles, tell me the truth, Big Dawg, what the hell are we gonna do with this draft?'”

Garrett could have the inside scoop as to what his team might do, considering he requested a trade earlier in the offseason before signing a massive extension.

The Browns might have told him about their draft strategy as a tactic to keep him around, but that isn’t confirmed.

Dixon is just getting antsy and wants answers, but like other fans, he’ll likely have to wait until the end of April to see what they end up deciding on draft day.

This is a major decision for the Browns, as they are looking to grow for their future and try to find a franchise-altering player that can help bring them out of this rut.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Should Have Reunion With 2 Former Players
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation