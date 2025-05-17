Browns Legend Has Passed Away

Not that they needed any more motivation, but the Cleveland Browns might have something else to play for in 2025.

They must honor one of the best players in team history.

According to a report by Irie Harris of Cleveland.com, Bobby Ray Franklin has passed away.

He was a star defensive back in the 60s, and he was a member of the Browns’ 1964 NFL championship team.

He passed away on Tuesday at age 88, presumably of natural causes.

“Bobby Ray Franklin, former Browns defensive back during the 1960s and a member of the 1964 NFL championship team, died Tuesday at age 88,” Harris wrote

Bobby Ray Franklin used to play quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels, and he earned a second-team All-SEC selection all the way back in 1958.

The Browns then took him in the 11th round of the 1960 NFL Draft, and they coached him and developed him to make the transition to the defensive side of the field.

Notably, it didn’t take long before he made his presence felt on the field.

As a rookie, he was tied for the third-most interceptions in the league (eight) and interception return yards (131), and he led the league in pick-sixes (two) that season as well.

He was also the team’s backup punter and placekicker for Lou Groza, helping the team knock down two field goals and three extra points in the 27-0 win over the Colts to win the championship.

While he didn’t have a long career and was only in the league from 1960 to 1966, he spent his entire career with the Browns organization.

Franklin stayed close to the game after his playing days, even coaching at Northwest Mississippi Community College from 1981 to 2004, winning a couple of NJCAA championships.

