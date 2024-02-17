Former NFL GM Doubles Down On Browns Trade Idea

Two years ago, the Cleveland Browns pulled off a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson, who was considered an elite quarterback at the time.

However, two years later, Watson has missed substantial playing time in each of his first two seasons with the Browns.

In spite of starting in fewer than half of last year’s games, the Browns made the playoffs and finished with one of the best records in the AFC.

Because of their success in spite of Watson, Browns fans and football analysts are thinking that Cleveland may try to move on from the troubled QB.

Recently, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum floated the idea that the Browns should trade Watson to the New York Jets for Daniel Jones.

Yesterday, he joined the Really Big Show on ESPN Cleveland to double down on his idea.

.@RealTannenbaum joined RBS to explain his wild Browns trade idea…. pic.twitter.com/Aa0PNY8yuh — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 16, 2024

Before being the general manager for the New York Jets, Tannenbaum served as Executive Vice President for the Miami Dolphins.

As such, he’s no stranger to blockbuster trades and free-agent acquisitions that can change the face of a franchise.

After trading for Watson in 2022, the Browns signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million.

Following his dismal performance through two years and the fact that Cleveland made the playoffs virtually without him, it should come as no surprise that the Browns are thinking about trading him.

However, all of the Watson trade talks are purely speculation at this point, as the Browns have made no mention of potentially moving on from him.